Defence Chief asks NHRC to investigate abortion allegation

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor on Thursday asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the allegations that the Nigerian Army since at least 2013, run a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country’s North-East, terminating at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls.

Many, according to the investigation report by Reuters are women who had been kidnapped and raped by Islamist militants, according to dozens of witness accounts and documentation reviewed by the media organisation.

The Chief of Defense Staff, who made the call when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) in Abuja said, “we have taken a look and felt that the Commission is the right establishment that should undertake an investigation into it is the NHRC.”

Irabor, who denied the involvement of Nigerian soldiers in such an act, said, “When you look at it, you felt that this certainly not us and it does not represent the professional standing of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

He said such an act, as reported by Reuters does not reflect the professional engagement of the Nigerian Army, not just in the North East but, across the length and breadth of the country where the Army has a footprint of operation in line with the dictate of the constitution.

In his words, “At first, we felt there are some extra-territorial powers that want to whittle the strength of the Armed Forces being at the war front in a current engagement that seeks to bring peace into our land and so, some action needs to be taken.”

He said the NHRC, as an agency of government that ensures that the fundamental human rights of Nigerians are not violated should investigate the allegations against the Armed Forces of Nigeria by Reuters.

“It is in that light that I have come to formally inform you if perhaps, you are not thinking about it,” he said and assured the commission of the cooperation of the armed forces in the course of the investigation

“I assure you of unfettered access, we will grant you access to all our establishments across the country.

“Our door is open to you as you so desire in the course of any investigation you may want to conduct. Am also assuring you that if you require to invite any of our officers, they will be available for you to also ask them questions that you think will be appropriate in light of the allegations that have been given.

“We are doing this because we remain very transparent in our official engagement and we have nothing to fear,” he said.

The Defence Chief said the Armed Forces of Nigeria has codified its various operational rules and regulations as well as rules of engagement according to international humanitarian law and other relevant laws that were captured.

The CDS, who said, it was the first time he visited the NHRC, thanked the Executive Secretary of the Commission for the opportunity adding, “there comes a time in the course of carrying out your responsibilities, you need to reach out to those who have one input or the other to make to advance the course of the responsibilities entrusted into the establishment that you lead by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He said the Armed Forces, over the years have observed the very crucial roles that the commission plays and the contributions that it is making towards ensuring that the military lives within the bounds of the laws of the land.





Ojukwu, in his response, said the request of the Defence Chief was in line with the determination of the commission to investigate the allegations in the Reuters report because of the human rights implications in it.

He told his quest that the investigation process of the commission must meet the international human rights standards required for the kind of investigation being requested by the Defense Chief.

According to the NHRC boss, the commission’s investigation must be public, transparent, accord with the principle of fair hearing, accountability, and non-discrimination, and the panel must accommodate veracity of interest.

He said the commission will soon announce further steps towards the constitution of the panel of investigation into the Reuters report.

