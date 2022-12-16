Sanwo-Olu celebrates Buhari at 80, describes him as courageous, passionate leader

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, on his 80th birthday, describing him as a courageous and passionate leader, whose commitment to the growth and development of Nigeria is worthy of emulation.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, adding that President Buhari’s unblemished service in public office has made him a role model to many Nigerians.

The governor said Buhari had since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, provided honest and transparent leadership in the country, and as well demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, integrity, honesty and courage in the task of steering the ship of Nigeria in the right direction.

Sanwo-Olu also lauded President Buhari for delivering on his promises to Nigerians, especially in the fight against corruption, insurgency and building of infrastructure in different parts of the country, describing him as one of the few Nigerian leaders who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the country, especially in the Armed Forces, politics and governance.

“On behalf of my family, the government, the people of Lagos State and the entire members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

“President Buhari has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service of our dear country, Nigeria. He is the epitome of honesty, dedication and service and he has used his elevated positions at various times for the betterment of the Nigerian people.

“President Buhari to date remains one of the most respected and honest world leaders, who is never found to be corrupt despite the juicy positions he has held in the military and other public offices at state, regional, national and international levels in the last 50 years,” he said.

He prayed to God to grant Buhari more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continued to serve the country.

“As President Buhari celebrates his 80th birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation. Happy birthday to our dear President, the latest entrant in the Octogenarian club,” the governor prayed.

