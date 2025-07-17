Latest NewsPolitics

Defection: APC ready to accept Gov Diri — Party chieftain

Ebiowei Lawal
Douye Diri

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Reuben Wilson, has said that the APC is ready to accept the defection of Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a right step to the right direction.

Pastor Wilson, founder of Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, PRIFGLA, noted that the detection will enable the state to tap into federal projects and development initiatives which is crucial for the state’s progress.

He cited the case of the Akwa Ibom State Governor who recently defected from the PDP to the APC which is yielding dividends, and as a result, the federal government has started the deep seaport and other development projects in the state.

He highlighted the potential benefits of Diri’s possible defection to the APC to include Federal Government’s possible takeover of Bayelsa’s multi-billion Naira Agge seaport project, which would save state funds for other development initiatives.

ALSO READ: Diri’s defection to APC non-negotiable, sacrosanct — Gov’s aide

He added that disgruntled politicians who are forming a coalition intending to unseat the President, Senator Bola Tinubu, should rather join forces with him considering the developmental strides of the present administration.

He dismissed the possibility of the ADC coalition making meaningful impact ahead of the 2027 general elections and vowed to mobilise supporters to ensure that the votes that will be declared come 2027 will surpass that of 2023 for Tinubu.

Wilson predicted that with Governor Diri’s defection, APC would have a strong foothold in Bayelsa State, potentially leading to a convincing win in the 2027 elections.

