Pope Leo XIV ‘deeply saddened’ after Israeli strike kills three at Gaza’s only Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV says he is “deeply saddened” after three people were killed in what the Vatican described as a “military attack” on Gaza’s only Catholic church.

In a telegram from the Vatican on Thursday, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said: “In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father prays for the consolation of those who grieve and for the recovery of the injured.”

The strike hit the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City on Thursday morning, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Latin-rite Catholics in the region.

The church has served as a refuge for Gaza’s small Christian population during the war.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was “aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene,” adding:

“The circumstances of the incident are under review.”

It continued: “The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them.”

The three victims were named by the patriarchate as Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad, and Najwa Abu Dawood. Several others were injured.

The church statement read:

“We pray for the rest of their souls and for the end of this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians.”

Pope Leo XIV also used the moment to renew his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, told Vatican News the church was “directly” hit by a tank on Thursday morning.

The parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, an Argentinian who has served in Gaza for nearly 30 years, was among the injured.

Images verified by CNN show visible damage to the building, although the crucifix atop the church roof remained intact.

This is not the first time the church has come under attack during the Israel-Hamas war.

In December 2023, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said two women sheltering inside were shot and killed by an Israeli military sniper.

The Holy Family Church is known internationally for its connection to the late Pope Francis, who regularly called the parish during the conflict.

Before the war began on October 7, Gaza’s Christian population numbered only around 1,000 people, living in a territory that is overwhelmingly Muslim.