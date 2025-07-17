World News

Pope Leo XIV ‘deeply saddened’ after Israeli strike kills three at Gaza’s only Catholic Church

Rowland Kpakete
Pope Leo XIV ‘deeply saddened’ after Israeli strike kills three at Gaza’s only Catholic Church

Pope Leo XIV says he is “deeply saddened” after three people were killed in what the Vatican described as a “military attack” on Gaza’s only Catholic church.

In a telegram from the Vatican on Thursday, Secretary of State Pietro Parolin said: “In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father prays for the consolation of those who grieve and for the recovery of the injured.”

The strike hit the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City on Thursday morning, according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which oversees Latin-rite Catholics in the region.

The church has served as a refuge for Gaza’s small Christian population during the war.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was “aware of reports regarding damage caused to the Holy Family Church in Gaza City and casualties at the scene,” adding:
“The circumstances of the incident are under review.”

It continued: “The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them.”

The three victims were named by the patriarchate as Saad Issa Kostandi Salameh, Foumia Issa Latif Ayyad, and Najwa Abu Dawood. Several others were injured.

The church statement read:
“We pray for the rest of their souls and for the end of this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians.”

Pope Leo XIV also used the moment to renew his call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, told Vatican News the church was “directly” hit by a tank on Thursday morning.

The parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, an Argentinian who has served in Gaza for nearly 30 years, was among the injured.

Images verified by CNN show visible damage to the building, although the crucifix atop the church roof remained intact.

This is not the first time the church has come under attack during the Israel-Hamas war.

In December 2023, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said two women sheltering inside were shot and killed by an Israeli military sniper.

The Holy Family Church is known internationally for its connection to the late Pope Francis, who regularly called the parish during the conflict.

Before the war began on October 7, Gaza’s Christian population numbered only around 1,000 people, living in a territory that is overwhelmingly Muslim.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article electronic filling court Nigeria,Bayelsa teachers coding robotic,Gov. Diri accounts for 13% derivation funds from Federation Accounts, Bayelsa govt proposes special allowance for teachers in rural schools, Bayelsa government closes schools over flooding, Call off sympathy strike, Gov Diri berates NDDC, Gov Diri tasks multinational oil, I will use scrabble, Diri declares N5m prize for scrabble championship, Foreign football scouts Bayelsa, I will support candidates of your choice, Gov Diri advocates unity , my kidnapped commissioner's release, Bayelsa governor signs N314.4bn appropriation bill into law, security continues to elude Nigeria, disservice to Niger Delta, gov presents N310.7bn budget, Bayelsa gov reaffirms belief, Diri's aide arrested, removal of illegal market structures, Bayelsa govt US Embassy meet, Bayelsa anti-grazing law, Flooding Diri declares Defection: APC ready to accept Gov Diri — Party chieftain
Next Article Regulatory fines: Meta threatens to shut down Facebook, Instagram in Nigeria, Meta on fake spam accounts, Meta on fake profiles Zuckerberg, Meta shareholders settle $8bn Facebook privacy lawsuit

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×