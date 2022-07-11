DBN commits to enhancing financial inclusion for MSMEs

The Development Bank of Nigeria Plc (DBN) has pledged to continue to work towards building the capacity of Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), eliminating the financing constraints faced by this sector of the economy and transforming them into instruments of positive and sustained change.

This was made known by the Managing Director/CEO, of Development Bank of Nigeria Plc, Tony Okpanachi, in his opening remarks, recently at the second Micro, Small, and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) summit hosted in Kano in line with its mandate of providing access to finance to small businesses in Nigeria.

While emphasising the importance of the MSMEs to the socio-economic development of the region and the country, Okpanachi noted that the choice of Kano was informed by the economic importance of the great city to commercial activities in northern Nigeria.

According to him, “It has become imperative for us to pull resources together and channel collaborative efforts towards building the capacity of the MSMSE as a way to revitalise their operations to address the challenge of access to finance. This will guarantee their growth and boost the economic potentials of this critical sub-sector.”

Commenting further, Okpanachi stated that: “The summit is one of DBN’s stakeholder engagement strategies aimed at creating awareness around our mandate of providing access to finance, capacity building, and partial credit guarantees to the MSMEs in Nigeria. This is important because they play a crucial role in accelerating economic growth through poverty alleviation, job, and wealth creation.”

“According to the National Bureau of Statistics, small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria have contributed about 48% of the national GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the last five years. With a total number of about 17.4 million, they account for about 50% of industrial jobs and nearly 90% of the manufacturing sector,” Okpanachi highlighted.

He further added that “though significant growth has been achieved in the MSME sector, there is still much to be done. Kano plays a major economic role in the northern business terrain and the challenges that MSMEs have to contend with are not different from those faced internationally.

“They include access to finance, value chains, and markets. A PwC report in 2020 identified obtaining finance, finding customers, and infrastructure deficits as the most pressing problems of MSMEs in Nigeria.

“It is therefore pertinent for us as a Bank to champion the conversation on how MSMEs can win despite these challenges, by exposing ways through which MSMEs can benefit from our sustainable financial offerings”.

He stated that “hosting this event in Kano is apt as it will help us better understand the financial constraints faced by MSMEs in the state,” and restated the commitment that, “DBN will continue to work towards building the capacity of MSMEs, eliminating the financing constraints faced by this sector of the economy and transforming them into instruments of positive and sustained change.”

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje represented by the Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Bala Mohammed, shared his goodwill message at the event, stating that the summit coincides with the Kano State development plan aimed at accelerating industrial growth, which in turn will provide an enabling environment for commerce to thrive and for the economy to grow.

In his keynote address, Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata, CEO of Dantata Foods said; “for us to discuss inclusive financing, we must recognise the important role of the MSMEs as key players in the Nigerian economy, the role of the DBN working in conjunction with their participating financial institutions in addressing the financial constraints faced by the MSMEs”.

He went further to elaborate on the synergies that must exist in the financial and the MSME ecosystem as a key factor to addressing sustainable funding challenges faced by entrepreneurs with a call on DBN to take the bull by the horn by providing the much-needed financial inclusion leadership needed in the region by setting aside tailored made funding solutions that takes cognizance of the peculiarity of this part of the country.

This, he emphasised, will complement the efforts of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The event, which was themed: “The role of Development Bank in Inclusive Financing”, had in attendance, Alhaji Tajudeen Dantata, CEO of Dantata Foods as the keynote speaker, alongside panellists like Aisha Tofa, Founder of Startup Kano Hub; Ify Mogekwu of Ify’s Kitchen; Samirah Faruk, Founder Mercy Mission Global Ltd; Olusegun Adegun, Co-Founder, Rural farmers hub and Saratu Buhari, Founder, WeKasuwa.

The summit also, attracted the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in Kano and across the northwestern region as well as government agencies and stakeholders across sectors including traditional rulers.

