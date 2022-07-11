Ondo court remands 31-year-old man over death of sex worker

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure has ordered the remand of a 31-year-old man, Dele Ebenezer, in police custody over the alleged murder of a sex worker.

The Police Prosecutor, Omhenimhen Augustine told the court that the accused person allegedly killed Blessing Eze, 47, by having sexual intercourse with her.

Augustine explained that the deceased became unconscious during the process which resulted in her death.

The accused person who was alleged to have committed the offence on June 22, 2022, around 4 am at Cool Corner Hotel in Ondo, however, pleaded not guilty but his plea was not taken.

Augustine said the offence contravened Section 316(2) and is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap, 37. Volume 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The prosecutor hereby urged the court to remand the defendant pending the issuance of the DPP advice.

Counsel to the accused person, C.O Falana prayed the court to make him file a counter-affidavit.

In his ruling, Magistrate O.R Yakubu admitted the accused person to be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till July 14, 2022, for the court, DPP to argue the remand application.

