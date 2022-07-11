2023: Lagos PDP gov candidate to formally unveil his running mate Tuesday

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Lagos State governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, will on Tuesday in the Ikorodu area of the state formally unveil his running mate for the coming 2023 poll.

Nigerian Tribune gathered from sources close to the party’s flagbearer that the event, which is coming up at the residence of the Apex leader of Lagos4Lagos Movement, late Mrs Adenrele Ogunsanya, will start by 11 am.

Reports indicate that a popular actress, Funke Akindele, has been featuring for some days past as the likely candidate to emerge at the unveiling, but one of the sources who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on condition of anonymity, refused to confirm this, disclosing that two other candidates, who also hailed from Ikorodu like Akindele, were equally being considered for the plume position.

He, however, did not go further to reveal their identities.

“I don’t know what you mean by the name that everyone is already familiar with. I can tell you three people are from same Ikorodu, and are also being considered for this same position.

“So tomorrow is the unveiling of the deputy governorship candidate of PDP in Lagos, and it will take place in Ikorodu. The event is fixed for 11 in the morning,” he said.

Another source, a local council chairman of the party, who also spoke with our correspondent, however, affirmed that the candidate to be formally unveiled by Jandor, come Tuesday in Ikorodu township is the same popular actress, Funke Akindele.

It would be recalled that last month, some PDP members in the state endorsed a former senatorial candidate of the party, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, as running mate to Dr Adeniran in the forthcoming election.

A chieftain of the party, Mr Isaac Alowonle, who spoke on the endorsement, posited that the position of the deputy governor meant a lot to the good people of Ikorodu, noting that the community with its huge population would be a huge plus for Lagos State PDP if Oyefusi was granted the deputy governorship slot.