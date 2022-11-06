‘Davido, Chioma staying strong for each other’

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popular as Davido and his fiancée, Chioma are staying strong for each other following the death of their son, Ifeanyi, R has learnt.

Ifeanyi had drowned in a swimming pool in inside Davido’s Banana Island palatial home on Monday and have both been out of sight and stayed off social media since then.

A source who is privy to happenings inside the camp of the music star told R on Friday that Davido and his woman are staying close to each other and are not receiving visitors.

The source who broke the news of Ifeanyi’s death to R on Monday said Davido has been dealing with every moment with the help of his family who has remained close to him since the tragic incident occurred.

The current state of mind of the singer and Chioma has, however, been unknown to many as the singer nor his wife has made any public appearances or posts on social media since the tragic incident.

R reliably gathered that repeated calls were being ignored by the mourning parents, as many people who tried to speak with Davido could not reach him as of the time of writing this story, the source said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Only his close family members could get through to him or see him since Monday. People shouldn’t expect them to take all calls or make any comment yet. I am sure that with time, we will all hear from our favourite music star who has made millions across the world proud through his music.”

R also learnt some of his colleagues, including the big artistes within and outside Nigeria have made attempts to get through to no avail.





It was also gathered that the mood inside the 30BG camp has not been what it used to be as everyone awaits Davido’s next plans and official statement.