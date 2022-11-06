You have caused more harm than good to my life, Phyna blasts fans

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna appears to be feeling the heat and pressure that comes with being a celebrity as she lashed out on her fans who have constantly asked her to live up to expectations.

In a video that trended during the week on social media platforms, Phyna who broke down in tears managed to utter words to express how sad she felts about the harm coming her way through her fans.

Phyna warned her fans, saying they should stay out of her business and leave her alone to live the life she wants to live, adding that they have done more harm than good to her.

She said this on Tuesday on her Snapchat following an online clash between her fan base, Phynation and those of other former housemates.

Addressing the issue, the reality TV star said, “I want everybody out of my business, I love you Phynation.

“I really love you guys but it seems you guys or some of you have caused more harm than good to me. I’m human; I am a woman, enough of the ‘draggings’.

“I’ve been going through a lot lately and I really wish everybody just stay off my business and let me be. Everybody should just stay off my business; I don’t know if you guys want me to fall into depression or something but I am not giving room for that. I only won the show; I did not trade my soul.

Speaking to other fan bases, she said, “Not just Phynation, every other fan base, everybody should leave me alone. I am not perfect, if you say anything about me, it’s fine.





“Everybody came into this show, everybody did great. Don’t compare me to anybody, everybody they are bigger than me, they are higher than me, don’t compare me to your fave, don’t compare me to anybody.

“If your fave is everything to you, that is it. I am everything to myself and my family, you guys cannot just talk me into falling into something that I never imagined myself falling into, so, please, let me be and please let me have my peace”, she added.