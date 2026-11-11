UK comedian David Walliams faces sexual misconduct allegations

British comedian and children’s author David Walliams is facing allegations of sexual misconduct following an investigation by ITV News and The Guardian, which reported accounts from several women about his alleged behaviour.

The reports, published on Tuesday, November 10, included allegations that Walliams used his celebrity status and influence to pursue young women and teenagers.

One woman alleged that Walliams sexually assaulted her at his London home when she was 15, while other women said they were groomed after meeting him as teenagers.

Walliams, 55, has denied the allegations and rejected claims that he is a sexual predator.

In a letter to the news organisations, he said: “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law, but I am devastated that some of the women I met 10 to 20 years ago have now expressed hurt or anger towards me.”

He also disputed suggestions that he had abused his position of influence, saying that although a power imbalance could exist when one person was famous, he had never exploited such an advantage.

The publication of the allegations followed a legal attempt by Walliams to prevent the media organisations from identifying him.

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He sought an injunction to stop publication, arguing through his lawyers that releasing the allegations could have serious consequences for his mental health.

However, the High Court rejected his application last week, allowing the reports to be published.

The investigation reportedly involved interviews with more than 100 people, while the court heard that some of the alleged conduct could amount to criminal offences if established.

The allegations have already had consequences for Walliams’ professional relationships.

The BBC announced that it was removing some programmes, including the comedy series Little Britain, while reviewing material featuring or written by the comedian on its platforms.

His literary agency, Independent Talent Group, also announced that it was dropping him.

Meanwhile, producers of the upcoming film Fing!, based on Walliams’ children’s book, said his cameo appearance had been removed and that he would not participate in the film’s release or promotion.

The film’s UK distributor, Sky, also said it was dropping the production.

Walliams previously served as a judge on the television talent competition Britain’s Got Talent for a decade before leaving in 2022.

The Metropolitan Police said it had contacted the media organisations to ensure that potential victims knew how to report criminal allegations.

The allegations have renewed debate in Britain about the responsibilities of public figures, the treatment of women in the entertainment industry and the importance of allowing investigations to establish the facts.

Walliams maintains that he has not broken the law, and the allegations against him have not been established in court.

(apnews)