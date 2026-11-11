2027: Cheers as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso storm Benue for town hall meeting

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have arrived Makurdi, Benue State capital, ahead of a town hall meeting, with supporters chanting their names.

The duo arrived in the state capital on Wednesday for a double engagement, comprising a humanitarian visit to Yelewata and a town hall meeting in Makurdi.

At Yelewata, in Guma Local Government Area, Obi is expected to lay a wreath at the cenotaph erected in memory of victims of the June 2025 massacre and commiserate with their families.

The attack reportedly claimed more than 200 lives and displaced many residents.

The NDC governorship candidate in Benue State, Professor Terhemba Shija, had earlier announced the visit at a press conference in Makurdi on Tuesday, saying Obi would meet with relatives of the victims but would not visit any government facility.

Shija said the town hall meeting was expected to attract traditional rulers, civil society organisations, students, women, youths, labour unions, and other residents.