Ebonyi: PDP candidate vows to prioritise human capital, empower women, youths

Mr Felix Igboke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, has inaugurated his campaign organisation, promising people-oriented representation if elected.

Igboke made the pledge on Wednesday at Isu-Onicha, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during the inauguration of his campaign organisation.

He said his ambition was driven by the desire to provide purposeful leadership, amplify the voices of his constituents and attract meaningful development to the constituency.

The candidate pledged to prioritise the welfare of the people, promote inclusive governance and ensure that the constituency received adequate attention at the National Assembly.

He also promised to champion policies and legislative interventions that would address the developmental challenges confronting Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo local government areas.

His words: “I will focus most on human capital development. Women and youths empowerment. Rural roads and electricity infrastructure.

“I am going to establish skill acquisition centre for the local government areas in the constituency and support small-scale business.”

He urged members of his campaign organisation to take his message to the grassroots.

“As we begin the campaign, reach out to the people. The campaign should be house-to-house and door-to-door, and PDP will win all positions during the elections.

“I promise, that I will never fail my people at the House of Representatives,” he stated.

Igboke further called on party faithful, political stakeholders, youths, women and other residents of the constituency to support his aspiration, assuring them of his commitment to delivering on his promises.

“Conduct your political activities peacefully and engage in issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections,” the House of Representatives candidate said.

Also, the PDP State Chairman, Mr Chukwuma Igwe, expressed confidence that collective support and unity among party members would strengthen the party’s chances in the forthcoming elections.

Igwe said the PDP was ready to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and urged members to intensify their campaigns at the grassroots.

Mr Paul Okorie, a party stakeholder, commended the House of Representatives candidate’s ambition and expressed confidence that he would bring transformation to the constituency.

Okorie urged supporters to remember at the polls that the party’s logo was the “umbrella.”

The ceremony was attended by a large number of PDP supporters from the three local government areas that make up the constituency.