Ukraine sets age rules for foreigners applying for citizenship

Ukraine has set out age-based requirements for foreigners and stateless persons seeking citizenship, explaining who can submit applications and when children must give their personal consent.

The guidelines, published by the country’s State Migration Service, are based on the Law of Ukraine on Ukrainian Citizenship and Presidential Decree No. 215 of March 27, 2001.

According to the requirements obtained by PUNCH Online from the migration service’s website on Wednesday, applicants aged 18 and above must submit their citizenship applications in person.

For children below 18, the application must be handled by a parent or legal representative. However, those aged between 14 and 17 must personally consent to acquiring Ukrainian citizenship.

This means that parents or guardians cannot apply for citizenship on behalf of teenagers within this age group without their approval.

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The rules provide different application procedures for three age groups.

Children below 14 must have their applications submitted by a parent or legal representative, while those aged 14 to 17 must give personal consent, even though an adult is responsible for submitting the application.

Applicants aged 18 and above, on the other hand, are required to handle their applications independently.

The migration service also explained the conditions for foreigners who already hold citizenship of another country.

“Foreign nationals seeking Ukrainian citizenship under the procedure described by the migration authority must pledge to terminate their existing citizenship within two years of being registered as Ukrainian citizens.

“Applicants who make the required pledge are issued temporary Ukrainian identity cards valid for two years rather than full passports during the transitional period,” the migration service added.

Foreigners can obtain a Ukrainian passport after formally ending their previous citizenship or submitting a written declaration renouncing it, in line with the applicable procedure.

However, stateless persons are not required to make such a pledge because they do not hold citizenship of another country. They are also exempt from the two-year transitional arrangement.