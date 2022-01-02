Dass youths protest attack on Emir

Youths in Dass on Saturday trooped out in their hundreds to protest what they described as ill treatment of their Emir, Usman Bilyaminu Othman by irate youths on his way to Bogoro the previous day, Friday for the 21st memorial anniversary of late Baba Peter Gonto.

The Dass youths blocked the ever busy Dass – Tafawa Balewa highway with the intention to attack any person from Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs in retaliation for the attack on the Emir’s convoy leading to the smashing of his official car.

Vehicular movement was disrupted by youths who defied every entreaty made to them by prominent individuals in the town insisting that they must take revenge.

When the people could not pacify the enraged youths, the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman had to leave the palace to go meet the youths at the place where they blocked the highway to talk to them.

The emir while addressing the youths, expressed displeasure over the attack on his convoy by the yet to be identified hoodlums in Tafawa Balewa while on his way to honour the invitation to attend the event in Bogoro.

The emir, however, pacified the youths advising them not to take the law into their hands but allow security agencies to do their work saying that Dass Local Government Area is a home of peace and he will continue to maintain the already existing peace.

According to him, the people of Dass LGA are lovers of peace and are not easily provoked no matter the degree of provocative tension saying that as the father of all, he will not allow any shellfish individuals to destroy the foundation of peace that was laid by past leaders of the area.

The traditional leader used the forum to commend Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed Abdulkadir, for his commitment to peace in the state, promising to give him the needed support in that direction.

Usman Bilyaminu Othman therefore called on the general public to go about their normal businesses without any fear of attack from anybody assuring that security agencies are on top of the situation.

The emir then wished all Nigerians a happy New Year 2022 hoping that the year will bring a lot of positive things to the people of Dass and Bauchi State.

