Darey returns to music, after four-year hiatus

Multi-talented singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and creative director, Darey aka Dare Art Alade has been trying his hands at some new interests over the last few years, and his last time in front of the camera was when he hosted the music talent show, ‘Access The Stars’.

However, many will remember that Darey is still one of the most talented vocalists in Nigeria, nay, Africa, as seen from his string of hit songs released in the past.

And so, with his recent tweet hinting at new music, after a four-year hiatus, fans have been talking, anticipating to hear what the music maestro has been up to. Already, social media and music critics like Joey Akan and BizzleO have spoken up since the announcement and twitter mentions from his fans have been commenting about the potential of a 2020 album from Darey, particularly, after he teased some new music when he graced the stage with Teni during the BAFEST concert in Lagos, late last year.

Darey, in his latest Instagram post, announced that he will be releasing a new song this Friday, titled ‘Jah my guide’.

For everything that has come with the year 2020, one of the highlights of the year has been some really good music, as well as the promise of new music by various entertainers.

