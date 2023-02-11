Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

The General Manager, Dangote Sugar (North) Abdulsalam Waya has said Dangote refinery will commence production soon saying once it starts, the issue of fuel scarcity will be over.

He added, “with 650,000 barrels per day, the refinery will take care of the perenial fuel scarcity as it will complement government’s effort in making to the products available to the Nigerians.

He said the long queues in filling stations, the selling of the products at exorbitant prices and hoarding will all go if they take off.

Speaking during the ‘Dangote Day’ at the 44th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Saturday, Waya disclosed that in the couple of months the refinery will be commission to start production.

Waya who is representing the Dangote Group also said the company is the biggest employer of labour outside the government, saying, the company has touched the lives of millions of Nigerians in many ways with its products.

“There’s no any household in the country that do not patronize neither dangote sugar, salt or cement.

” We have equally continue to boost the nation’s economy by investing heavily in agriculture and minerals resources because these two sectors are strategic to the growth of the economy.

Also speaking, the Technical sales Manager, Dangote Cement, Oligie Friday, said the company export cement to 14 African countries, saying, “we have equally provided over 5,000 direct jobs and as well never defaulted in paying our tax.

While speaking, the Assistant General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Dangote Fertilizer, Agbana Issac Oladele, remarked that his company now produced 3million tones of fertilizers for both local consumption and export.

Oladele said further, “We have not only improved crop production for Nigerian farmers, we have made the market very attractive and competitive.