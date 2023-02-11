Bola Badmus – Lagos

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised Nigerians that his administration will secure and unite the country as well as embark on the creation employment for the citizens if elected president of Nigeria in February 25, 2023 poll.

Obi, who is a former governor of Anambra State, made this pledge on Saturday at the grand finale of the Obidient Family rally, which took place at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, which was attended by the Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and many dignitaries, urging his supporters, who came out in their thousands to take note of his promises for them to hold him accountable when elected into office.

This was just as he noted that all what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had done in the last 20 years was to produce insecurity, poverty, joblessness, among other sufferings that Nigerians had had to pass through.

According to him, his government will be for all Nigerians, adding: “No Nigerian would say I’m from the West, East, North or South but will be proud to say he or she is a Nigerian.”

“What Datti and I are telling you is that all the APC and PDP have done in the last 20 years is to produce insecurity, poverty, joblessness, ASUU strike, fuel scarcity or one form of suffering or the other.

“But we are promising that we will secure and unite Nigeria. We will ensure that when we start after some years, no Nigerian would say I’m from the West, East, North or South but will be proud to say he or she is a Nigerian.

“We assure you that we are going to work hard to pull people out of poverty. We are going to ensure that our youths are employed and the way to do it is that we will remove this country from consumption to production,” he said.

On his part, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, equally said PDP and APC had mismanaged the country, pointing out that all they represented the years of woes, suffering, insecurity, hunger and unemployment.

Abure urged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity presented by the party and Obi to redeem the country from total failure, adding: “The time for us to say enough is enough is now because our people say that opportunity comes but once.”

“This opportunity that the 2023 election has presented to us we must not allow it to elude us. We must take advantage of the opportunity,” he said.

Obi, had earlier before the rally, led thousands of his supporters in a road walk from Alaba International to the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), venue of his mega campaign rally.





Different groups and supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate marched on foot from most parts of the state to the TBS.

Obi himself joined the road walk, commencing from Alaba International Market where he earlier addressed his supporters about the need to vote him in the February 25 presidential election.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed an attack on supporters of Obi, where four were said to have been injured.

The supporters were attacked along the Lekki/Ajah axis while en route in a mass transit bus to the TBS.

Obi, in his reaction, described the attack as troubling and urged the police to fish out those responsible.

“I received reports that four members of the Obidient Family were attacked and injured in Lagos ahead of today’s rally. That incident, premeditated or not, is deeply troubling. Such act stands vehemently condemned.

“We cannot continue to tolerate attacks on members of the political opposition, often fuelled by the incendiary rhetorics of political leaders. The new Nigeria that we seek is one founded on peace and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. I call on the Lagos State security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attacks,” he said.

Spokesperson for the police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack on Obi’s supporters via a statement on his Twitter handle and assured that efforts were on top gear to fish out the perpetrators.

He said, “Jakande Ward Chairman of Labour Party commendably reported an attack on his party members at Ilasan Division. Four injured persons have been given medical attention. DPO Ilasan has commenced preliminary investigations while SCID is to fully take over investigations.

“The injured and other witnesses are assisting the Police with relevant information that would aid the apprehension and prosecution of the attackers.

“This attack is reprehensible! It is verifiable that the Command had stationed, since yesterday, patrol vehicles and officers at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of today’s rally. We had already secured the venue to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“The regrettable attack happened at about 15km away from the rally venue. As earlier stated, the SCID will take over investigations towards apprehending and prosecuting the attackers.”

