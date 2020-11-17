Dangers in prostitution

PROSTITUTION is the practice of engagement in relatively indiscriminate sexual activity, in general with someone who is not a spouse or a friend, in exchange for immediate payment in money or other valuable. I need to let you know that prostitution is legalised and regulated in some countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Greece, Austria and so on. In fact, major European cities have red light districts and regulated brothers that pay taxes and follow certain rules.

Historically, prostitution could be traced back to 1900s in Nigeria during the rising of economic importance of Lagos as a seaport and capital city. This attracted many Nigerians from the hinterland into the city. By 1910, commercial sex services had become prevalent in Lagos.

According to United National Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute, about 8,000-10,000 women of Nigerian descent practised prostitution in Italy between 2000-2009.

It is very real that prostitution has lines in all the sectors in the country. I’m sure that the religious sector is not exempted too. But we are in a society where we pretend about everything.

Our government needs to work harder on making the economy suitable for everybody. On a sincere note, the sick economy is not helping the situation, hence, people give in to prostitution to survive. Our religious bodies, media houses and NGOs need to rise to help here. The sad part of the issue is that we have young girls that are into prostitution. This shouldn’t be. We need to be okay with what we have. Though it’s not enough, it will surely become greater and larger if we will not be lazy about it.

In conclusion, prostitution isn’t a laudable venture as it has so many dangers.

Balogun Oluwalonimi ‘Mayowa

lordlonimi1@gmail.com

