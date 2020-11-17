Court grants Man N500,000 bail for alleged assault on LASTMA official 

A Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba on Monday granted bail to one Ben Emmanuel, in the sum of 500,000 naira for allegedly assaulting a LASTMA officer.

The Public Affairs of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

Tribune Online recalled that the suspect in the company of some persons who are now at large was alleged to have assaulted and inflicted injuries on an officer of the traffic management agency, one Ismaila Lukman, while carrying out his assigned official duty on Sunday 8th November 2020 at Jakande Junction area in Lekki.

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, the Director of Public Prosecutions had on 10th November 2020, arraigned the suspect before Yaba, Chief Magistrate Court on a two-count charge of grievous bodily harm under Section 245 and resisting a public officer while engaged in the discharge of his lawful duties under Section 117 (1).

Granting conditions for his bail, the suspect must provide two bail sureties.

The case was adjourned till 26th November 2020 for a trial to commence.

Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN has sounded a note of warning to recalcitrant members of the public to stop harassment of officials of the State Government carrying out their lawful duties.

