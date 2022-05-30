Dalung’s former aide, Abubakar Barde, wins APC Reps ticket in Taraba

Abubakar Danladi Barde, an aide to former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the House of Representatives in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Barde, who was the special sssistant to the former Minister on youths affairs won the party’s ticket to represent the Donga/Takum/Ussa/Yangtu Special Development Area of Taraba State.

He emerged the winner after beating four other contestants with 28,002 votes out of 47,899 votes cast during the direct primaries held across 32 wards of the constituency on Friday.

The other four contestants include; Alexander Mamchika Atta who got 6,321 votes to become second, Murtala Garba got 6,014 votes to become third and Mark U. Bako clinched the fourth position while the fifth aspirant, Charity Green Onoriose garnered 2,302 votes.

The constituency has 52,004 persons as registered voters 47,899 were accredited for the primary election and cast votes during the elections across the wards.

The result was announced and certified by the Returning Officer, Yusuf Audu Ibrahim who declared Barde as the winner with 28,002 votes.

Barde while confirming the development during a media chat explained that, as a grassroots mobiliser who has been active in politics since his student days, he has been given the opportunity to serve his people more if he eventually wins the election.

He said: “I see this as a challenge. Since leaving University, I have been engaged in various activities that promote grassroots mobilisation to better the lives of the rural populace, especially in the democratic setting.”