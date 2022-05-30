Court orders Okorocha’s detention over alleged N2.9bn fraud

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the detention of former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the determination of his bail application.

The anti-graft agency arraigned the former governor on a 17-count charge, bordering on money laundering, on Monday, along with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and an ally to the ex-governor, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye.

Justice Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday for the hearing of the bail applications by Okorocha and Chinenye.

The five companies joined in the charge are Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Okorocha was forcefully arrested on Tuesday, in his Abuja residence by EFCC operatives as part of efforts to ensure his appearance in court today.

It will be recalled that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Monday, March 28, issued a threat to strike out the N2.9 billion money laundering charges against Okorocha should the Federal Government fail again to cause his appearance in court.





The judge had threatened to throw out the charges following the inability of the Federal Government to serve charges on Okorocha as required by law.

At the March 28 proceedings, the Federal Government, for the second time, through its counsel, Mr Cosmos Ugwu, had told Justice Ekwo that he has not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges.

The Federal Government’s charges against Okorocha dated January 24, 2022, were signed by one A.O Ikota on behalf of the anti-graft agency.

Details later…

