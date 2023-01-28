Daily bathing and skin damage

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
bathing

I recently read in a Health Magazine that daily bathing with soap can damage the skin. Kindly advise me on this.

Ibukun (by SMS)

 

Skin experts believe that most people do not need more than one shower a day. However, sometimes, there is a need to clean your body more than once a day, such as if you engage in a sport or activity that causes you to sweat. You should shower when finished. What may be bad for your skin is daily scrubbing and washing with soap. This is because washing and scrubbing removes the skin’s oil and healthy bacteria, and it can become dry, irritated and itchy . Dry, cracked skin can allow bacteria to get through, causing infections and allergic reactions.

 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

You might also like
Ask the Doctor

Sleeping after heavy meals

Ask the Doctor

My painful periods

Ask the Doctor

Vitamin A and my health

Ask the Doctor

My problem with constipation

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More