Daily bathing and skin damage

I recently read in a Health Magazine that daily bathing with soap can damage the skin. Kindly advise me on this.

Ibukun (by SMS)

Skin experts believe that most people do not need more than one shower a day. However, sometimes, there is a need to clean your body more than once a day, such as if you engage in a sport or activity that causes you to sweat. You should shower when finished. What may be bad for your skin is daily scrubbing and washing with soap. This is because washing and scrubbing removes the skin’s oil and healthy bacteria, and it can become dry, irritated and itchy . Dry, cracked skin can allow bacteria to get through, causing infections and allergic reactions.

