Miss Africa UN adopts SDGs goal 4 as pet project

An American-Nigerian, crowned Miss Africa United Nations, Queen Jodie Frank (JP), has said she is adopting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 as her pet project during the period of her reign.

The Miss Africa UN Crowned Queen said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

She said that the pet project was about ensuring lifelong earning opportunity for all with gender equality, adding that this was sequel to the fact that education is at the heart of 2030.

The reigning Africa UN Queen said, the project would be taken to the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory with the aim of promoting the UN SDGs 4 of quality education.

The 26 years old beauty Queen, who was all full of joy when she was announced at the grand finale as the winner, promised to do her best to make sure she carried out her pet project smoothly.

This, according to her, is to ensure she supports the out-of-school children across the country, adding that she was determined to pursue the goal with vigour.

It would be recalled that out of 35 screened contestants for the Miss Africa United Nations Beauty Pageant, Frank made it to the grand finale and eventually won the prestigious Crown on Dec. 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, the SDG 4 is mainly to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Frank said everything within her means would be deployed to ensure the success of SDGs goal 4.

She called on the Minister of Education, Minister of Women Affairs and Development, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDCC) to





to support the project.

She also called on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Governors of the 36 states to rally support for her.

