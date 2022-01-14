Customs stray bullet kills 2-year-old girl in Ogun

A two-year-old toddler was killed by a stray bullet allegedly shot by an operative of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), at Itawaya area of Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Thursday.

The girl lost her life when some operatives of NCS were after some suspected smugglers.

It was also gathered that a young man sustained varying injuries as a result of gunshots, while the development brought about tension in the community.

A source while narrating how the incident happened said the Customs officers felt a particular man was conveying bags of foreign rice.

“Those customs officers thought the was smuggling rice, so they opened fire on him. It was one of the stray bullets that killed the child and also inflicted injuries on the mother.

“It was after they have committed the murder that they realized the man they were chasing was not with rice. That’s what we face here all the time.

“Unfortunately, it happened the day President Buhari was in other zones of the State to commission projects. May God rescues us,” he said.

The NCS Public Relations Officer in Ogun 1 Area command, Ahmed Oloyede, confirmed the incident.

He described the incident as devastating, informing that investigation into the incident had commenced

“We are sad and devastated that this happened in the line of duty. It is not our joy. This incident is highly pathetic.

“We sympathise with the family of the minor and the command is making efforts to contact them. The Controller has also ordered an investigation into the incident towards putting an end to similar incidents going forward,” Oloyede said.

