Again, suspected members of two rival secret cult groups clashed at Okelele area of Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State on Tuesday night, killing two persons in the attack.

It is recalled that members of one of the cult groups had last Sunday killed a middle-aged man belonging to another group within the premises of Okelele Junior Secondary School, Ilorin.

Residents of the area said that there were two separate reprisal killings on Tuesday night, adding that they happened simultaneously at Kankatu and Isale-Odo areas of Okelele community.

The people said that members of the two warring cult groups are tricycle operators.

It was also gathered that members of the group that struck last Sunday broke an earlier agreement between the two sides that they should cease hostilities during the holy month of Ramadan.

A resident said that it was the breaking of the agreement by a group that resorted in the dastard operations carried out by the second group on Tuesday.

“As it is, residents of Okelele and the adjoining communities now live in fear as the reprisal attacks may continue,” the source said.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, had confirmed the incident of last Sunday, saying that the police had commenced an investigation into it.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apologise To Nigerians For Denying Links With Chinese Doctors, PDP Tells FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the Federal Government over denials and cover-up on the whereabouts and activities of the Chinese medical team who came into the country in April. The party which said such was a betrayal of the public trust by its citizens on the government, the Federal… Read full story

COVID-19: IGP Orders Strict Enforcement Of Inter-State Movement Restriction Orders

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Tuesday, ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country… Read full story

Buhari Removes TCN MD One Month After He Reportedly Sacked Labour Leader

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday removed Usman Gur Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and replaced him with an engineer, Mr Sule Abdulaziz. He was removed about one month after he reportedly sacked a labour leader who was also the General… Read full story