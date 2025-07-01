CSO hails Federal Character Commission’s digital reforms

…commends Dankaka’s bold transformation strides

The Societal Safety Network (SSN) has commended the Federal Character Commission (FCC) for its transition from analog to digital systems in the monitoring and documentation of recruitment and deployment across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The group also lauded the Chairperson of the FCC, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, for initiating what it described as far-reaching reforms aimed at restoring integrity and efficiency in the Commission’s operations.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Director of Public Relations, Comrade Suleiman Salahudeen, the SSN said Dr. Dankaka’s leadership marked one of the most reform-oriented and transparent periods in the Commission’s history.

“We make bold to state that Dr. Muheeba Dankaka’s stewardship at the helm of the FCC represents one of the most reform-driven and transparent eras in the history of the Commission,” the statement read in part. “Her tenure, in our view, has been defined by sweeping reforms and a firm stance against alleged internal irregularities that had, for years, undermined the Commission’s credibility.”

The group further alleged that under Dr. Dankaka’s watch, several entrenched malpractices — including the alleged sale of job slots and irregular contract dealings — were addressed and phased out. It noted that while these actions earned her national recognition, they also triggered pushback from those affected by the changes.

According to the SSN, Dr. Dankaka’s efforts have helped restore dignity, order, and public confidence in a Commission that had previously struggled with perception issues.

The group listed several initiatives credited to Dr. Dankaka’s tenure, including the introduction of merit-based placement, implementation of transparency-driven procedures, full digitalisation of FCC processes, image rebranding, increased public trust, and disciplinary actions against officers allegedly involved in unethical practices.

It further stated that under her leadership, recruitment exercises have become more inclusive and reflective of Nigeria’s federal character, devoid of political, ethnic, or gender bias. The group also noted that the FCC National Headquarters in Abuja underwent a comprehensive upgrade, creating what it called a more functional and dignified work environment for staff and stakeholders.

The SSN urged President Bola Tinubu to sustain his support for officials who promote transparency and merit in public service.

“Dr. Dankaka’s reappointment will be more than a personal reward — it will serve as a national statement that good people still matter, and that resilient women in power will be protected and appreciated, not punished for doing what is right,” the group stated.

It added that Dr. Dankaka, in its view, is not a product of political patronage but a woman of integrity who has chosen the path of accountability over convenience.

“Her time as FCC Chairperson, to us, remains a turning point in the history of the Commission — a woman who brought stability and renewed relevance to an institution once considered adrift,” the statement read.

Reaffirming its support, the group called on Nigerians — especially women, youth, and public servants — to remain vigilant and resist any attempt to reverse the gains made under her leadership.

“Let us protect our reformers. Let us defend the progress we have made. And above all, let us not turn our backs on the very women we encourage to lead,” the statement concluded.