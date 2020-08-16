Critical success factors (I)

Success is an innate desire every human being has. Every rational human being wants to make a success of his or her life. This desire for success is a force in each human being and if properly harnessed and released it comes with great dividends. When the desire is suppressed or killed a man becomes frustrated.

Success doesn’t just happen. Success takes the application of certain principles. Knowing and wishing you succeed does ot get the job done.

“Knowing is not enough we must apply. Wishing is not enough; we must do.” Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

Success comes in steps and the first step to success is to define what you want to achieve. There must be a destination to arrive at for there to be success. Success never happens in a vacuum. For success to be achieved there must specific goals, aims and objectives to accomplish. A destination must be set to arrive at.

Success is the favorable or prosperous termination of attempts or endeavors. Success is the accomplishment of one’s goals.

When the destination is set then, there must be pursuit. There must be a movement from the present to the future created by the goals, aims and objectives.

There can be no success without concrete conscious action. Success is never the result of wishful thinking. To succeed there has to be desire matched with commensurate action. Success does not answer to wishes alone – if wishes were horses beggars will ride.

“The reason most people never reach their goals is that they don’t define them, or ever seriously consider them as believable or achievable. Winners can tell you where they are going, what they plan to do along the way, and who will be sharing the adventure with them.” Denis Waitley

Success demands consistent action. Success never comes on a platter of gold but by persistent pursuit of certain things. Success comes doing the right thing the right way at the right time with the right people.

“Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day-in and day-out.” Robert Collier

When we go on the journey of success we will come across issues, situation and people who will oppose us and if our desire to succeed is not rock solid we are likely to give upon our dream. If we are to succeed in anything the desire to succeed must be strong enough to withstand any opposition.

“Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.” Og Mandino

Success sometimes can look elusive and on the road to success we will encounter failure and setbacks but the key is to keep going.

“We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated.” Maya Angelou

TO BE CONTINUED

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO Charismokola @yahoo.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plan To Destabilise Nigeria Is Real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country…

More Heads To Roll In UNILAG •Babalakin, Ogundipe Trade Words, Resumption In Jeopardy

MORE top officials of the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) are to be axed for alleged financial recklessness and mismanagement which consumed the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Wednesday, the Governing Council, disclosed on Friday…

INEC Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration In Instituting Electoral Transparency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the call at a virtual…

How Bandits, Terrorists, Other Criminals Get Their Weapons —Retired Col. Majoyeogbe, Ex-Commandant, Army Intelligence School

Colonel Olanipekun Majoyeogbe retired from the Nigerian Army after holding various posts, including Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence School and Commandant, SSS Training School. In this interview by SUYI AYODELE, the graduate of English from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, speaks on various issues bordering on the Nigerian security situation…

National Assembly Acting Clerk Advocates E-Parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight…”