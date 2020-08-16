Biggest container ship to ever arrive Nigeria berths in Onne port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Sunday announced the successful arrival and berthing of the biggest container vessel to ever call at any Nigerian port, at Onne ports in Rivers State.

According to a statement signed on Sunday by NPA General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Adams Jatto, “The Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with Length overall of 300 metres, width of 48 metres was received at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State at 1620 hours on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The vessel, which has a capacity of 9,971(TEUs) is a flagship from Singapore.

“The vessel, which was brought in from Fairway Bouy Bonny with the aid of three Tugboats operated by three of the Authority’s pilots was received by Ports Manager of the Onne Ports, Mr. Alhasssan Abubakar.

“The Authority is delighted to state that the landmark arrival of the biggest gearless Maerskline vessel at the Onne Ports is a result of management’s determination to improve the patronage of the Eastern Ports.

It is an indication of the fact that the Eastern Ports are equipped to receive all manner of vessels and an expansion of the options of consignees in the Eastern and northern parts of the country.

“The Management of the NPA congratulates its team at the Onne Ports Management and also appreciates all stakeholders at the Onne Ports for their cooperation towards seeing that the vessel berthed safely without any challenge.

“The Authority assures of its commitment to ensuring that all ports locations in Nigeria work at their optimal capacity and the repositioning of Nigerian ports as the hub in the sub-region. ”

