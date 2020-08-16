COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the past —Agbaye

A cleric has again reassured Christians that the time of the coronavirus pandemic is up and will soon become a thing of the past.

The Spiritual Head of the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth Mission (KIHEM), KM 25, Ondo-Akure Road, Ondo State, Priest King Olutanmole Agbaye, made this statement while speaking to news men in Lagos, adding that people should not panic but keep their hopes alive as everything will soon return to normal.

According to him, there has been a unique sign that has been seen all over the world indicating the exit of the pandemic.

Agbaye noted that the natural rainbow that circles the sun was an evidence that God is once again visiting the whole world.

“There is no doubt that the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic is the most important issue in the world presently. The paramount curiosity about it has shifted from what it is as it has wreaked and is wreaking havoc on humans and world economies to when it’ll finally go away.

“But the sequence of the manifestation and the manner in which rainbow encircles the sun with no respect for weather conditions is a proof of its uniqueness which distinguishes it from the already known Noah’s rainbow and it’s critical everyone should have a proper understanding of this unprecedented sign and why it now appears frequently in the sky of many nations such as Zimbabwe, Ghana, Nigeria, US included.

“Therefore it’s not a mere coincidence that such a spectacular sign appears frequently in the sky of many nations at a time terrible plague, famine, insecurity and many evils are befalling the entire world. This is the act of God to save the elect and not a scientific phenomenon. The rainbow sign is therefore the announcement to the world the commencement of a new age and everyone should seek to know more about it,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Plan To Destabilise Nigeria Is Real — SSS

THE State Security Service (SSS), on Friday, insisted that there were plans by some unnamed notable personalities in the country to subvert the nation. In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanaya, the service pointed out that part of the orchestrations of the plotters was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another in the country…

More Heads To Roll In UNILAG •Babalakin, Ogundipe Trade Words, Resumption In Jeopardy

MORE top officials of the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) are to be axed for alleged financial recklessness and mismanagement which consumed the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe on Wednesday, the Governing Council, disclosed on Friday…

INEC Seeks Stakeholders Collaboration In Instituting Electoral Transparency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged stakeholders in the electoral process to join the commission in deepening the use of technology and instituting a regime of transparency in electoral process. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made the call at a virtual…

How Bandits, Terrorists, Other Criminals Get Their Weapons —Retired Col. Majoyeogbe, Ex-Commandant, Army Intelligence School

Colonel Olanipekun Majoyeogbe retired from the Nigerian Army after holding various posts, including Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence School and Commandant, SSS Training School. In this interview by SUYI AYODELE, the graduate of English from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, speaks on various issues bordering on the Nigerian security situation…

National Assembly Acting Clerk Advocates E-Parliament

Acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Olatunde Amos Ojo, has again restated his determination to transform the National Assembly “for better deliveries of constitutional responsibilities that is of international standard in lawmaking, representation and oversight…”