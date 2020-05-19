I have carefully chosen to tag this piece as Covid-20. This is a natural progression from Covid-19 which is simply an acronym of coronavirus in 2019. For several days, weeks and now five whole months as it were, what started like a peculiar disease in Wuhan, China, has engulfed the entire globe. In many parts, it seemed like a distant news, nightmare and at best; it provided materials for online-content-providers who used Corona as comedy short plays for entertainment. I will tried as hard as I can not to bore my readers with what virtually everyone has been reading about, namely the opportunities and lessons learned from this pandemic. However, I will be asking myself this basic question: after Covid-19 then what? I think the time has come to begin to reflect and map out strategies of surviving. The churches that we locked up in many parts of the world are gradually beginning to open their doors again albeit with caution though, nations of the world are now relaxing the ban, some are still experimenting this easing in phases.

We’re all left to wonder as to whether the world will remain the same after this pandemic. History books will have acquired many stories, our lexicons have been altered, our behaviors have been tampered with, some of our cultures have been affected. This list is endless. What many are asking is: when will all this be over and when will we return to our ‘normal’ lives again? It’s no longer news that even the WHO has said that we will live with this virus for a long while. This means we must change the narrative now. The media have done their bits as usual, in a bit to report the news about the ailment the media spread more fears and paranoia rather than possible ways of boosting our immune system and staying alive. I wish they broadcast how to stay alive rather than the statistics of the the dead and dying.

In Tanzania , their president was quoted to have said this: Covid-19 cases are lowering, his child was infected, isolated, took lemon water and he recovered, Tanzania to open schools and resume football in two weeks; flights from abroad be allowed and tourists not to be quarantined. He was speaking at a Church service on 17/5/20. And I ask, when will the ‘audio’-school-feeding programme end? When will the selective palliatives sharing which is clearly riddled with fraud end? When will the endless and uninspiring reeling of statistics of Covid patients end? When will the media briefings which now seem to serve other purposes like fashion show end? When will we begin to differentiate between malaria, common cold and Covid-19. Kidnappers and bandits are returning to trenches, the unfinished businesses are waiting by the corners, begging for solutions. Covid-20 will come in the forms of the revelations and discoveries that will trail all the lies told in this period of the pandemic. The confusion between science, religion, politics, sorcery and sheer ignorance—all of which were in fragrant display in this pandemic.

Several conspiracy theories, myths, mysterious deaths, and manipulations of figures and persons. All these will be our Covid-20. The world will discover that we would have learnt nothing. The beds and beddings at the isolation centers would have been stolen and taken to private clinics and hospitals. Many more will tell you that they suffered malaria and not corona. Since Covid-19 has exposed the hypocrisy of humans, the ineptitude of systems, the greed of mortals and the arrogance of the entire human race. Let’s now retrace our steps before the arrival of Covid-20.

Omaonuh, a Catholic Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, is currently the Parish Priest of St. Dominic Catholic Church Birnin Kebbi, and Dean of Kebbi Deanery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on… Read full story

Lagos Considers Full Reopening Of Economy

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday that the state government is considering full re-opening of the critical sectors of its economy, but quickly noted that the move would not be pushed in a hurry. The governor gave this indication while at a briefing after the State’s Security Council meeting held at the… Read full story

MONDAY LINES: Agboola Gambari’s Burning Grass

What should Nigeria expect from you as Chief of Staff?”: “I don’t report directly to the nation; I report to the president.” “What should he (the president) expect from you? What can you assure him?” “I think you should ask the president. I give him my loyalty, competence and support.” “What will be your guiding principle as Chief of Staff?”… Read more

COVID-19: Buhari May Announce New Policy Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari may on Monday announce new measures as the nation battles to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards this, on Sunday, the president received a briefing and recommendations on efforts further contain the spread of the virus from the Presidential Task Force… Read full story

COVID-19: Ganduje, Deputy, Political Office Holders’ Salaries Cut By Half

Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his deputy, all commissioners and other political office holders from the month of May would receive half salary due to COVID-19 pandemic challenges on the state’s… Read full story

Israel’s Netanyahu Sworn In As Head Of Long-Awaited Unity Government

Israel’s parliament has sworn in a new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former rival Benny Gantz, ending the longest political crisis in the country’s history, Aljazeera reports. After more than 500 days without a stable government and three inconclusive elections, lawmakers in the… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Infectious Diseases Bill

THE spontaneous anger triggered by the bill titled Infectious Diseases Control Bill 2020 has subsisted because of the resolve by the leadership of the House of Representatives to stick to its gun on the matter. The bill is being sponsored by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamilla; Pascal Obi, the chairman, House Committee on… Read full story

Buhari Receives PTF Report On COVID-19 Containment Effort

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a report from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic on the effort at the containment of its spread. The task force led by its chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, met the president at his… Read full story

WHO To Kick Off International Meet Amid US-China Tensions

The World Health Organization will on Monday kick off its first-ever virtual assembly, but fears abound that US-China tensions could derail the strong action needed to address the COVID-19 crisis. The World Health Assembly, which has been trimmed from the usual three weeks to just two days, Monday and Tuesday… Read full story

The Coming Anti-Christ And The Africans

This is an imaginary essay. But it fits in with the economic, geopolitical and spiritual realities of our world today. By a dream-vision, I was taken to the Infernal Kingdom where I beheld Satan sitting on his throne with glittering pomp. The powers and principalities were paying obeisance to him, prostrate on the ground… Read full story

How Businesses Can Thrive During Peak And Trough

Business never follows a linear path. Rather, business runs in cycles; boom and bust, peak and trough, good and bad, great and tough. However, irrespective of the cycle in which a business finds itself, the stakeholders’ expectations remain unchanged – value must be delivered to them; customers expect quality… Read full story

Speaking Against Evil Is Not An Act Of Disobedience

What is good becomes bad, when it is done at the wrong time. Also, it is good to be hushed and silent, but when you are silent and still when you are to speak out, silence becomes bad. Sleep is good, but when done at the wrong time, it becomes bad. It is good to rest at home, but when you rest at home at the wrong time… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons Along The Way – 2

In the course of fulfilling your life assignment, many people will be engaged in the process, for good or for ill. You will be making the greatest mistake of your life by assuming that just because people gleefully got involved with what you are doing translates to their being committed to you. Those who are committed to… Read full story