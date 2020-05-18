The coming Anti-Christ and the Africans

This is an imaginary essay. But it fits in with the economic, geopolitical and spiritual realities of our world today.

By a dream-vision, I was taken to the Infernal Kingdom where I beheld Satan sitting on his throne with glittering pomp.

The powers and principalities were paying obeisance to him, prostrate on the ground. There was light around him. Adim, dark light. It radiated supreme evil. Satan gathered all his warlords, including the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, announcing that he had chosen a prince whom he is sending to “redeem” the world.

His choice was a brilliant and handsome young man in his early forties (name withheld).

He was born of a Turkish-German father and an American mother. His grandfather was an Ottoman high official who was executed at the turn of the last century for plotting to overthrow the Sultan.

On his mother’s side, he has a mixture of Jewish and American ancestry, belonging to the bloodline of the wealthy Rothschilds family.

He was born in Switzerland but grew up in America. He attended Philips Exeter Academy at Andover, the most prestigious boarding school for the scions of the American political-business elites. From there, he attended MIT where he graduated Summa Cum Laude in Philosophy and Mathematics.

He later won a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford where he completed a stellar doctorate in Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Engineering. He pocketed not less than 3 patents from his doctoral research. He summed up his academic studies by enrolling at the highly demanding MBA-JD programme at Harvard University. He was always a star student, winning laurels for academic distinction and for demonstrating high leadership potential in his extracurricular activities. He was invited into the membership of the super-elite Harvard Society of Fellows.

A little-known secret about our man is that, from his days at Philips Exeter, he began dabbling in occultism.

At first it was as innocent as playing with a Ouija board and reading the books of Lobsang Rampa. He soon graduated to more sophisticated forms of the dark arts. There was a time he and a friend who happened to be the son of a distinguished Senator, conspired to cast a spell on their housemaster, whom they judged to be overly strict. The man’s wife suddenly left him for a younger man while their only daughter went insane. The man later had a stroke and died.

Convinced of the potency and power of the Dark Kingdom, he graduated into membership of one of the great Mystery Schools; becoming a grandmaster before age thirty.

On his twenty-fifth birthday, he married a beautiful and rich young woman from the Rockefeller family; a graduate of the elite Wellesley College in Massachusetts. He had an early stint with investment bankers Goldman Sachs before starting his own private equity fund, currently with over US$500 billion under management.

The coming world leader has always been a centre of attraction among the glitteratiat the World Economic Conference at the Swiss town of Davos every January. The list includes such figures as Bill Gates, George Soros, Prince Charles and Prince Salman of Saudi Arabia, not to talk of the Managing Director of the IMF and the President of the World Bank.

Our man is an extremely dynamic and well-spoken leader who converses effortlessly in English, French, German, Turkish, Persian, Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

He can also discuss intelligibly subjects ranging from the Jewish Kabbalah to the Samurai culture of Tokugawa Japan, Islamic mysticism, quantum theory, the music of Wagner and the paintings of Vermeer.

Apart from Davos, he is a member of the exclusive Bilderberg Group and the Club of Rome while serving on the Board of Trustees of the highly influential Council on Foreign Relations.

The mission of the Anti-Christ, also known as Al-Masih ad-Dajjal in Islam, is to destroy the church of Jesus Christ and to gain world hegemony through deployment of fear, deceit, intimidation and ruthless cunning.

He will work secretly to provoke wars and conflicts everywhere while inflicting the world with viruses and strange diseases without any known cure.

His most potent, weapon, surprisingly, will be religion. He will present himself as an urbane, highly cultured and liberal individual. He will be a close ally of such religious leaders as His Holiness the Pope, the Sheikh of Al-Azhar, the Dalai Lama, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Chief Rabbi of Israel. He will convince them to form a one-world religion. The only leaders of faith who will not fall for the trap will be the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, the Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and the remnants of monks from the Holy Mountain of Athos in Greece.

Indeed, the path to the one world religion is already being prepared by some of the weird and strange utterances we are hearing from the Vatican these days. The path has been prepared by such sects as the Unification Church founded by Sun Myung Moon of South Korea.

A principal agenda of the anti-Christ is to unify the world through a new totalitarian ideology, using religion, technology, economic control and political authoritarianism. They are also committed to a systematic programme of world de-population. They believe that the absolute optimal limit of world population should not be more than 1 billion people.

Without any real scientific proof, they believe that this is the optimal size required to sustain human civilisation on our planet. Today, the world population is 7 billion, of which 1.3 billion are in Africa. The world’s population is projected to be 10 billion in 2050, of which 2 billion will be in Africa.

These merchants of death suffer from a deep-seated racism. For more than a decade, they have been obsessed with vaccinations in Africa, for which they have pumped a lot of funds through agencies such as the Bill Gates Foundation, WHO, UNICEF and the like. This is only one side of the story. The other is even more sinister.

They have promoted wars, conflicts, insurgencies and bacteriological warfare to ensure that there can be no peaceful development in Africa. This explains the multiple afflictions our continent has endured in terms of HIV/AIDS, Ebola and now Covid-19. We felt highly scandalised when Melinda Gates prophesied that the pandemic “will make Africa have dead bodies lying on the streets”.We can only be grateful to God that this evil prophesy has not come to pass.

The global elites have sponsored wars and conflicts throughout our continent, from Mali to Burkina Faso and the DRC. They fomented civil war in the Congo, leading to the death of more than three million. Through satellite technology, they determine where rare minerals are lodged and they sponsor rebels to go and kill, maim and rape local communities to clear the ground for the vultures and hyenas to descend. They are behind the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria and the murderous herdsmen and rampaging bandits that have destroyed so many lives in the primeval savannah of my birth.

Their project for Africa is not only de-population; they aim to destroy the very concept of statehood on our continent. They use their global agencies to set the agenda for development policy which will ensure we remain permanent hewers of wood and drawers of water.

They have even gone so far as erasing the teaching of history in our schools;knowing only too well that a generation that knows not its past will never understand its present, let alone plan for any viable future. Thus, it comes about that our young people today do not know that the black ancient Egyptians were the teachers of the human race in fields as diverse as mathematics, medicine, philosophy, architecture and metaphysics. They have never heard of the great kingdoms of Meroe and Kush. Our youths have been reduced to being drug addicts, adorers of European football leagues and low-grade imitators of American pop culture.

The grand strategy of the Anti-Christ is no less than to destroy African civilistion, de-populate our continent and impose totalitarian control of the world system through a world-world currency, groupthink, and Orwellian surveillance technology anchored forced vaccination and digital implants.

The current pandemic provides an opportune moment to control the world population through a lockdown that will drive mass publics into despair and hopelessness.

If we are not lucky, the world might be engulfed in a depression as bad as that of the 1930s. My knowledge of world history tells me that such catastrophes portend violent upheavals that will fuel extremist ideologies that could destroy the global equilibrium and possibly unleash a world war. Brought to their knees;paralysed with fear and trembling;men will then be looking for a “Saviour” to deliver them from the cauldron. And then the Man of Evil will appear. Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

30 Staff Members Of An Organisation In Ibadan Test Positive For Coronavirus

No fewer than 30 members of staff of an organisation in Ibadan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, confirmed this in a tweet on Saturday. He further disclosed that the state has recorded 31 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of… Read full story

Buhari Gets Madagascar Formula Against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic. Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine… Read full story

Produce Chinese Doctors Within 48hrs, PDP Tells FG

Amidst denial over the whereabout of Chinese doctors who arrived Nigeria amidst public outcry, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government a 48-hour ultimatum to declare the whereabouts of the Chinese medical team it brought… Read full story

FG Defies Canada, Insists Air Peace Must Evacuate 319 Stranded Nigerians

The Federal Government has defied the Canada High Commission in Nigeria by insisting that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace which it had earlier designated, must evacuate the over 319 Nigerians stranded from the… Read full story

US May Restore Funding To WHO ― Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration was considering numerous proposals about the World Health Organisation (WHO), including one in which Washington would pay about 10 per cent of its former level. In a posting on Twitter, Trump underscored that no final decision had been made and that… Read full story

PHOTOS: Thousands Protest Germany’s Coronavirus Policies

Thousands of people across Germany demonstrated against coronavirus-related restrictions on Saturday, in some cases with far more participants showing up than had been approved. In the southern city of Munich, far more people than the 1,000 participants approved by the city wanted to demonstrate… Read full story

COVID-19: States Adopt Austerity Measures To Tame Effects Of Pandemic

COVID-19’s attack on the Nigeria’s economy is multifaceted. China, the country from where the pandemic travelled to other parts of the globe, is the world’s largest crude oil importer. To contain the spread of the virus within its territory, China shut down its factories and restricted its nationals to their homes… Read full story

The Conversations On Agboola Gambari

IF credentials and academic certificates/laurels approximated excellence, by now, applauses to President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as the successor to the late Abba Kyari as his Chief of Staff should be reaching their crescendo. Rather, the high-caliber diplomat and academic… Read full story

We Are In Support Of Yoruba, Biafra Admission Into UNPO —Middle Belt President

The national president, Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Pogu, in this interview with ISAAC SHOBAYO, speaks on the admission of the Biafra and the Yoruba nations by the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO) as its members and the controversies trailing the recognition, especially in the northern… Read full story

‘Why Doctrines Of Christian Denominations Differ’

Professor David Irefin, a professor at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, is also an archbishop of Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview, he speaks about the difference between his church and other denominations. YEKINI JIMOH brings excerpts… Read full story

Can Gambari Change @75?

PROFESSOR Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is one of the most dangerous public servants Nigeria has seen on the local and international scenes for about four decades now. As he was officially announced as new Chief of Staff to the President on Wednesday, I called a global diplomat with great concern for Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

What Marriage Has Done To My Life —Adekunle Gold

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Gold may have travelled around the world, performed at some the biggest stages across Europe, including the 02 Arena, and emerged one of the most sought after Nigerian music stars. He may have had plenty of successes recorded in the last five years since he broke into the Nigerian… Read full story