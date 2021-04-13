COVID-19: We have been strategically curbing the menace ― Oyetola

The Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday said his administration has been strategically curbing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as seen in the outward manifestation of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of the virus in the State.

He said the administration has also been working assiduously to ensure quick recovery of its economy through the implementation of informed and people-oriented policies designed to stimulate the economy for prosperity.

This is even as the Governor inaugurated four infrastructural projects comprising the newly-constructed Academic Block Complex, Health Centre Extension, Human Performance Laboratory Fitness Centre and Water Factory in the premises of the Osun College of Education, Ila-Orangun.

Speaking at the Opening Ceremony of the First National Conference on the Impact of COVID-19 on Nigerian Education and Official Commissioning of Infrastructural Projects, Oyetola said series of measures have been put in place as well as necessary awareness efforts by the State Government through the State Ministries of Health and Information to combat the virus.

The Governor who described the conference as a round peg in the round hole said it was heartwarming that the forum was provided to interrogate, deliberate and chart a new course on the need to permanently stem the tide of the deadly virus.

Oyetola who declared the conference open expressed optimism in the fact that the forum would in no small measure, be of great assistance to the participants and the people of the state.

“The topic of this conference is not only germane to the academia but also very helpful to complement the effort of this present Administration in combating this deadly disease, called COVID-19 in our dear State.

“I count it a great honour to have this conference held in our State, especially in the ancient town of Ila-Orangun.

“On our part, we have strategically been curbing the spread of COVID 19 in our state, a series of measures have been put in place as well as necessary awareness efforts by the State Government through the State Ministries of Health and Information.

“I wish to state that the present Administration appreciates the efforts of our health workers, as we, on our part would continue to ensure that their welfare is paramount at all times.

” I am optimistic that this conference will, in no small measure, be of great assistance to the participants and the people of the State.

“It will enable the participants to interrogate the effects of COVID-19 on Nigerian education as well as the impact of the pandemic in the areas of strategies, technological requirements, operational capacity development issues and other related matters that will enable us to cope with the new normal in the education sector, going forward.

“I congratulate the Osun College of Education, Ila-Orangun for hosting this first conference in the college. It is also another landmark achievement for the college and the entire town,” Oyetola added.

Commending the school management on the successful completion of the infrastructural projects, Oyetola said, “indeed, is a worthy feat which I commend you for, as it aptly demonstrates the commitment of our administration to improving the quality of education in our State.”

He said his administration has taken education as a priority hence the need for the 18 per cent allocated to fund the education sector in the last financial budget of the state.

The Governor urged the participants to take the conference seriously and make proper use of the knowledge acquired in the course of it just as he urged them to put the newly-built facilities to good use.

The Governor expressed the hope that “the communiqué of the conference at the end of the programme will be circulated to all the nooks and crannies of this nation for proper usability to the advantage of the entire citizenry.”

Earlier, the Provost of the College, Prof Isaac Oyewole, said the major outcomes expected from the conference would constitute a national framework for the changing education systems around the world and how it could be inclined with the concept of social distancing caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He assured of Management’s commitment to supporting all programmes and activities aimed at developing the mind of all the teaching and non-teaching staff in the institution.

The Provost, who commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for attaching great importance to people-oriented projects in the State, said the newly-commissioned projects were another landmarks in the history of the College.

According to him, the newly-built Academic Block Complex, being the first of its kind among the tertiary institutions in the State, would serve as the College administrative block in the future while Human Performance Laboratory, Fitness Centre, Health Centre Extension and Water Factory was put in place to enhance healthcare delivery and jerk up the Internally Generated Revenue of the institution respectively.

Those in attendance were Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, former Governor of the State, Chief Adebisi Akande, member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Femi Fakeye, Speaker, Osun House of Assembly represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Education, Hon Babatunde Ibirogba, members of the State Executive Council, State Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, the Principal Officers and members of staff of the institution, among others.

