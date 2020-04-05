COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu should properly monitor distribution of stimulus packages ― Lagos PDP

Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure he monitors properly the distribution of stimulus packages to the needy in the state to cushion the effect of lockdown occasioned by the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives globally.

The party made the called, on Sunday, in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesperson, Mr Taofik Gani, alleging that the distribution was not being done in a manner that would reach the targeted members of the public but members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“Sanwo-Olu should monitor the distribution. The few on the streets are given to APC members. Even the APC members have condemned the stuffs in many areas. Less than 15% of the areas in Lagos State is reached,” the party said.

This was just as PDP commended both private and cooperate donors in their efforts to bring succour to the needy in the state, saying they had again risen above the government to help the situations.

Besides, the party said its leader, who is also the Atona Oodua of the Source, Chief Olabode George, had mobilised donations of “near N500,000,000 in cash and materials,” pointing out that the cash and materials were “distributed by our members and well-wishers to the vulnerable at their various neighbourhood and nearby locations.”

“We agree that having physical contacts be eliminated or greatly minimised to stop the pandemic called COVID-19. Unfortunately, this style of lockdown was copied from Europe with a better welfare system for citizens and residents.

“The reliefs claimed to be going to homes and or the vulnerable are all false. Seriously hyped. Barrage of videos, audios, pictures abound exposing the inhumanity of a government to her citizens by the manner and quantity of reliefs going around the state,” the party said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE