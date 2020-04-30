COVID-19: Rivers inaugurates task force on border closure

In furtherance of its fight against the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the state, the Rivers State Government, on Thursday, inaugurated the state task force on border closure.

The government had early in the.month announced border closure in and out of the state and then using the combined force of the security agencies to enforce the movement restrictions.

But following the widespread complaints of compromise against the security agencies and the transfer of some of the head of the security agencies like the Commissioner of police Mustapha Dandaura, the Governor, Nyesom Wike announced the constitution of a special task force to enforce the border closure.

Inaugurating the Task Force, Governor Wike announced that one of the new cases at the state’s treatment centre came from the oil rig of one of the oil companies.

Wike said: “This task force is very important. When they don’t want you to live, you must devise means to survive,” adding that most of the new cases in the state are people who slipped through the border and were allowed in by the security agencies.

“You have to support the security agencies and don’t allow anyone to get into the state without approval,” the governor stated stressing; “Anyone coming into the state must be screened by the health officials. Don’t join the security agencies to extort money from people. If that happens, the essence of this task force is defeated.”

He charged the task force to work as if they are struggling to save their own lives pointing out that it was necessary because the state is being sabotaged from all sides.

“We are being sabotaged at sea, land and at the Domestic Wing of the airport. Sometimes, they secretly receive flights and before we know the people sneak into the town. The task force in Ikwerre must check anyone coming from the airport.

“When we shout, they say we are fighting the Federal Government. All we are saying is to help us to fight the virus. This is a matter of life and death. You must protect your people,” he said.

He reiterated that this is a non-conventional war, which has nothing to do with politics.

He charged the task force to always carry their identity cards. He said there will be no excuses from the operatives. He charged them to run 24 hours.

He said: “We will not relax because if coronavirus escalates in this state, we will not get any form of support.”

On the recent cases, Governor Wike pinned one to the oil workers at the rig saying; “Most of these oil companies also sabotage us. One of the cases at the State Treatment Centre is an oil worker who came from the rig.

“He tested positive and now our health workers are tracing all his contacts to check the spread”, he added.

Responding on behalf of the task force on border closure, Donald Frank assured the governor that the operatives will work hard to carry out his directive.

