Fayemi appoints father who rejected son over restriction order as COVID-19 ambassador

Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has appointed Retired Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Femi Adeoye as COVID-19 ambassador in the state.

Adeoye whose video clip was uploaded on the social media for reporting his son to the Taskforce on COVID-19 and mandated the son who travelled from Lagos to Ado-Ekiti to observe the stipulated fourteen days self-isolation by the government to prevent community spread of deadly COVID-19.

While handing over the appointment letter, Governor Fayemi commended the genuineness and selflessness of Adeoye which placed a greater premium on the collective good of the society than personal interest.

Fayemi in the letter said, “By, in accordance with existing regulations, denying his son entry into his household having travelled from places under Federal lockdown against his fatherly advice, Mr Adeoye has proved to be a worthy ambassador of Ekiti State resolve to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government and the good people of Ekiti State are very proud of this chivalrous act of courage and principle which are the hallmarks of the Ekiti person.

“Mr Adeoye represents the kind of self-discipline, selflessness, and sense of collective responsibility that Ekiti State and Nigeria need desperately today to progress.

“Ekiti State will in future recognise Mr Adeoye’s valour as an example of the rebirth of Ekiti values orientation which is the central focus of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration.

“For now, we would be most delighted, if you consent to be accorded the role of a COVID-19 response ambassador in Ekiti State, helping to propagate the message as a member of the COVID-19 Task Force in the state.”

The governor called on the people to emulate the virtues and good spirit of the man and always place the progress of the state above emotional and selfish interest.

Responding, Adeoye appreciated Governor Fayemi for the good gesture and promised to live up to expectations.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE