Yobe State Government, on Thursday, confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the state. The deputy governor and chairman of the state’s committee on COVID-19, Alhaji Idi Gubana, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Damaturu.

“The confirmed case is a 29-year old man who developed symptoms on April 23. He presented himself at the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, with complaints of fever, sore throat, and cough.

“The patient is single and resides with his parents in Damaturu. Up until he was tested, he claimed that he had no contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 and no history of travel to high-risk states,” Gubana added.

Gubana, therefore, urged residents of the state to remain calm and observe professional guidelines.

“The State Covid-19 committee is working assiduously to contain the situation. Members of the public are strongly advised to adhere to all the prevention and control measures which include physical and social distancing, personal and environmental hygiene and respiratory etiquettes,” he said.

The deputy governor further disclosed that the committee had embarked on aggressive contact tracing, environmental disinfection as well as sensitisation and awareness creation to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

(NAN)

