Though Mai Tangale in Gombe State, Dr Abdu Buba Maisheru tested positive to COVID-19 infection 12 days ago, the state task force on COVID-19 did not make it public because the traditional ruler requested that his status be kept secret though he received the required treatment.

The explanation was made on Monday by the Chairman of the Taskforce on COVID-19, Professor Idris Mohammed while giving reasons they kept the result of the paramount traditional ruler in the state, the Mai Tangle, away from the public domain.

The 72 years Mai Tangle, Dr Abdu Buba Maisheru II, had tested positive of COVID-19 but the result was kept secret by the committee until twelve days after when a second test proved he was negative and certified to reunite with his family after he was discharged from isolation.

Professor Idris Mohammed, during a press briefing, said that that they had to follow all protocols of confidentiality provided by health professionals ethics to keep a patient’s health records confidential until he gives permission for it to go public.

Idris Mohammed said that “the Mai Tangle had tested positive to COVID19, but he has been treated and discharged. He was diagnosed twelve days ago and found positive but another result yesterday (Sunday 17th May) showed he was negative.

“He had to give us permission before we make it public and yesterday, he gave us that permission and there is nothing fishy about it”, the Taskforce Chairman said.

Professor Idris Mohammed further explained that the Mai was kept in isolation in his Palace in Billiri town, Billiri LGA until a few days later when he was taken to a hospital after he had started exhibiting some symptoms (cough).

He said that the state currently has seven positive cases kept in isolation centres in Kwadon and the State Specialist Hospital pointing out that out of the 1,512 cases attended to in the State, 1,088 results were received. 960 of these cases were negative while 127 cases were positive while at the moment, there are 125 results that are being awaited.

