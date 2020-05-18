Police arraign two women over alleged assault in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Monday arraigned two women, Taiwo Adeleke, 45, and Adewunmi Adedaramola, 25, before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting and threatening two persons.

The duo are facing a five-count charge, bothering on assault, threat to life and malicious damage.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP. Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on December 12, 2019, at Oyotola Resent off WAEC area of Osogbo.

Adegoke said the defendants assaulted two persons, Saheed Kolapo and Marian Kolapo.

He said the offences contravened Sections 351, 451 and 86 of the Criminal Law of Osun State, 2002.

The defence counsel, Mrs Adenike Popoola, prayed the court to grant her clients bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each and one surety each in like sum.

Ayilara said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to the Osun Government.

He adjourned the case to June 25 for mention. (NAN)

