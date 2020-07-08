COVID-19 patient gives birth in Ogun

A team of health workers at the maternity unit of the State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, in Ogun State, has successfully taken the delivery of a 28-year-old COVID-19 patient at its facility.

This was made known in a congratulatory message by the state commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, to the workers, on Wednesday.

She stated that a dedicated team of doctors, midwives and other health workers took the safe delivery of the mother, who was asymptomatic, in the early hours of Tuesday, without putting their health and others at risk.

Coker noted that the decision to celebrate the health workers was to appreciate their longstanding professional efforts towards containing the further spread of the deadly virus among the people.

“The Prince Dapo Abiodun led-administration in the state is indeed appreciative of the concerted efforts of healthcare professionals who have exemplified themselves overtime and particularly towards containing the spread of the virus among the people.

“Today, we are at the State Hospital to celebrate our doctors, midwives and others for taking delivery of a baby girl by an asymptomatic COVID-19 mother for this great feat.

ALSO READ: Kwara Chief of Staff buried in Ilorin

“It is very easy to criticise, but when some people do brave things such as these, all we need to do is to always appreciate them so they can be motivated to do much more whenever the need arises,” she added.

Husband of the patient, who craved anonymity, appreciated God and the team of healthcare workers for the safe delivery of the newborn and mother.

He said: “I strongly believe that COVID-19 exists, there is no doubt about it. I want to encourage people that whosoever that is found positive should not see it as a death sentence. It is something that is treatable and for those that have proper immune to fight it, it would fight it and the person would be back to his normal self.

“When I was told that my wife had the virus, I subjected her to self-isolation at home, which she did and hoping God to heal her outright.”

He, thereafter, advised the general public, particularly those that still do not believe coronavirus exists, not to see it as a child’s play but should endeavour to strictly follow the laid down guidelines on COVID-19.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE