Remains of the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Aminu Adisa Logun, have been buried, on Wednesday morning in Ilorin, the state capital.

Alhaji Aminu Logun, who died on Tuesday evening from COVID-19 complications, was buried at his GRA home on Ijumu Road in Ilorin in line with the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Supervised by the burial team of the COVID-19 Technical committee in accordance with extant protocols for Muslims, the Janazah prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin.

In a brief sermon, an Islamic scholar, Dr Abubakar Imam Aliagan, described the late Chief of Staff as a silent achiever, a silent philanthropist and promoter of unity within the family.

“Alhaji Aminu Adisa Logun since we know him was a complete gentleman, a lover of humanity. I can recall, maybe the last time he came to the family mosque, he made some corrections to the mosque by himself to improve the structure,” the Islamic scholar said.

Dr Imam-Aliagan prayed to Allah to accept him as one of his servants and grant him Aljanah Firdaus.

Among those at the low-key burial were the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, Secretary to the State Government Professor Mamman Saba Jubril, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters Saadudeen Salaudeen, Special Adviser on Special Duties Yinka Aluko, Special Assistant to the Governor on Religious Affairs (Islamic), Zubair Dan Maigoro, Senior Advisor and Counselor to the Governor Kale Belgore and the Director-General, Bureau of Lands Bolaji Edun.

