My husband was unfaithful, so I cut his genital, 20-year-old wife tells police

Taraba State Police Command on Wednesday paraded 20-year-old wife, Mrs Halima Aliyu of Tella, Gossol Local Government Area of the state for allegedly cutting her husband’s genital over infidelity.

When asked during the parade, the lady told policemen that she cut the man’s private part because he has been unfaithful in their marriage.

Parading the suspect in Jalingo, the state capital, Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP David Misal, disclosed that Mrs Aliyu on July 1 cut off the private part of her husband, Umar Aliyu with a knife after a row a day before the incident.

He said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Speaking in an interview with the suspect at the Police Headquarters in Jalingo, Mrs Halima Aliyu said she decided to cut off her husband’s genital due to anger and constant quarrels over unfaithfulness.

“He knows I am a hot-tempered lady. Since we got married, it has always been one quarrel or another, people have always tried to settle the fights without success.

“When I got the information that he was cheating on me, the devil entered into my heart and I cut off his genital. We have four children already. I am calling on women not to be too hot-tempered,” she said.

Also paraded at the police command were six kidnappers, one Facebook account hacker and a job scammer as well as some suspected armed robbers who the PPRO said would soon be charged to court.

