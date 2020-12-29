COVID-19: Our hospitals are not rendering skeletal services ― FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Tuesday, denied media report (not Nigerian Tribune) that its hospitals are currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19.

The figure, according to the administration, which was very far from the truth, was credited to the Chairman of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Enema Amodu.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the FCT minister, Anthony Ogunleye, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Abuja, the administration said, Dr Amodu had since said that he was misquoted, as the 20 fatalities he quoted was the national figure cutting across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

The statement said: “According to acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS) of the FCTA, Dr Mohammed Kawu, the current situation in FCTA hospitals as at Monday, December 28, is that all FCTA hospitals are operating at full capacity.

“This includes emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services (operating 24-hour services), laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens. All clinics will resume full services after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

“While there had been incidences where COVID-19 positive patients had infected some medical personnel, these personnel and indeed the patients have been treated and discharged and the affected hospital areas fully decontaminated without any adverse effect on the overall functionality of the hospitals,” the statement stressed.

It further explained that since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT on March 27, 2020, a total of four doctors working in both public and private hospitals have regrettably succumbed to the disease, according to records available to the FCTA.

“The latest, being a female doctor from Gwarimpa General hospital, who passed on two weeks ago and a private medical doctor over the last one week.

“It is important to mention that these fatalities have not in any way adversely affected the quality of services rendered in these hospitals and most certainly not to the point of rendering skeletal services,” the statement added.

It assured that the medical personnel would continue to take all precautionary measures in the treatment of COVID-19 patients while urging the residents to observe all health and safety protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

