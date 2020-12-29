Professor Odekunle dies, Buhari mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed utmost shock at the news of the demise of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday night by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the president described Professor Odekunle as a valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration.

“His death is very saddening,” President Buhari said, adding: “His lasting contributions, as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humour, will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul.”

