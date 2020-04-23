COVID-19: Osun announces mandatory use of nose mask in public

As parts of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, Osun State government, on Thursday, announced the mandatory use of nose masks in public places effective from Friday, April 24.

The state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who made this known in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo, disclosed that the decision was part of the resolutions reached by the South-West Governors at its virtual meeting last week.

Oyetola noted that the South-West states were the first to make the wearing of masks mandatory and that the regulation would remain in place till the states are rid of the pandemic.

While warning residents against complacency, he urged them to cover their nose and mouth with the mask whenever they step out of their homes.

Oyetola reiterated that the sit-at-home order was still in place and that other precautionary measures of social distancing and regular washing of hands must be observed.

It will be recalled that the South-West governors at its virtual meeting held on Thursday, April 16th 2020 resolved that every citizen in their states must wear nose masks as a measure to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

