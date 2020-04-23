Military destroys camps housing Boko Haram leaders in Borno, Benue, Taraba

Nigerian troops have destroyed camps housing Boko Haram leaders in Borno, Taraba and Benue states and recovered large cache of arms, ammunition and other items.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday by the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has destroyed compounds housing Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHT) leaders at Bulawa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The airstrikes were executed on Tuesday based on credible human intelligence reports, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement.”

It explained that the fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds scored accurate hits in the target area, leading to the destruction of some of the structures, as well as the neutralisation of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds; while the terrorists who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

In a related development, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke made up Sector 2 deployed at Katsina Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas of Benue State and those of Sector 4 drawn from parts of Taraba State on Wednesday carried out a special raid operation on a suspected militia camp located at Anku Mbagen in Atera-Jange Torov Council Ward of Ukum LGA of Benue State and destroyed the camp completely.

According to the statement, “the armed militia on sighting the troops opened a barrage of fire on own troops while the Special Forces troops responded swiftly and neutralised three gang members, while others abandoned their positions and weapons and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“The items recovered include one 81mm mortar gun, five 60mm commando mortar gun, seven locally fabricated mortar tubes guns, three SMG rifles, three double-barrel rifles, two locally-made rifles, one G3 rifle, one locally-made pistol, five AK-47 magazines, 166 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, one car battery, 15 rounds of locally made ammunition, two bags of gunpowder, nine pairs of camouflage uniforms, one generator, three motorcycles, one cellular handset, charms and assorted hard drugs.”

The Armed Forces of Nigeria restated its commitment to restoring peace in all parts of the country and urged the members of the public to continue to provide credible information which would assist the military to rid the country of criminal elements.

