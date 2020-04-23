Lagos govt announces two more COVID-19 deaths

The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Prof Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, announced two more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing total confirmed deaths in the state to 18.

Abayomi, through his verified Twitter account, said that the deaths occurred on April 22.

He, however, didn’t give further details of the sex, age, nationality and medical history of the deceased.

According to him, the state on the same day recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the state to 512.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that of the 512 confirmed cases, 377 are active, while 107 had been discharged, two had been evacuated, with eight transferred to Ogun.

Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that 25, 000 COVID-19 cases were reported on the African continent, with over 6,700 associated recoveries and 1,200 deaths.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Make No Mistake, Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time, Says WHO DG

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Wednesday that he hoped the Trump administration would reconsider its suspension of funding, but that his main focus was on ending the pandemic and saving lives, Reuters reported… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors Adopt Two-Week Inter-State Lockdown • Call for decentralisation of COVID-19 response

The 36 state governors, on Wednesday, unanimously resolved to adopt a two-week inter-state lockdown as part of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus across the country… Read full story

Covid-19: Chinese Treatment Of Africans

IN the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic experience, China has treated African residents within its borders like scum. The situation has been so bad that it is actually difficult to believe that its previous investments in the continent had wholesome intentions. China’s inhuman and hostile disposition to Africans in China… Read full story