COVID-19: Delta records over 1,701 cases, 46 deaths

Over 1,701 cases of the coronavirus pandemic have been recorded in Delta State with 1,518 cases discharged, 142 active cases while 46 persons died.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the figure kept changing from time to time based on several factors, such as success in contact tracing and testing, adding that the state government was on course in the fight at flattening the curve on COVID-19.

Aniagwu told reporters in Asaba that government had established several treatment centres and was about completing a second testing centre, located at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

On the 29th anniversary celebration of the state which he said would be low-keyed, Mr Aniagwu emphasised that the state government was not oblivious of the need to thank God for his mercies in the past years, saying that the state had transformed over time from tribal concerns to that of a united Delta.

He reiterated the state resolve to ensure that the inter-ethnic unity in the state remains intact.

He said that the state government had done well in delivering the dividends of democracy to the citizenry, especially in the areas of infrastructure, health, education, job and wealth creation, and agriculture as he gave credit to the founding fathers of the state.

