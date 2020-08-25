Fayemi receives ex-Gov Olumilua’s corpse

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday received the corpse of former Governor of the Old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua from his Ondo State counterpart, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu as the two states prepare for the final burial of the former Governor.

Governor Akeredolu led top government functionaries in handing over the remains of the former Governor to Governor Fayemi at Ikere- Ekiti, a border town to the two states.

Present at the brief event were children and family members of the deceased, including Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua; Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu and other top government officials from Ekiti State.

The late Olumilua who passed on June 4, aged 80 years, was the Governor of old Ondo State (comprising the present Ondo and Ekiti States) between 1992 and 1993.

Dr Fayemi had during his condolence visit to the residence of the deceased in June promised to workout modality with Governor Akeredolu to give the former Governor a befitting burial.

Ekiti State Government has scheduled a commendation service in honour of the late Olumilua for Wednesday(today) in Ado- Ekiti ahead of the funeral service and interment scheduled for Friday this week.

