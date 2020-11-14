Covid-19 and face shields

Each time I use the facemask, I feel like choking. This is why I prefer to use the face shield. Unfortunately, I read somewhere that face shields are not effective against the Corona virus unless they are combined with facemasks. Kindly educate me on this.

Abigael (by SMS)

Most scientific experts do not recommend the use of face shields alone for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for masks. Some countries such as Switzerland have even banned the use of face shields without face masks. This was after an investigation into an outbreak of Covid-19 at a hotel in the country revealed that all those who were infected had been wearing plastic face shields, while those who avoided infection were in masks. In view of this, it is now generally agreed that perhaps the most effective way to use a face shield is to wear a mask underneath it.

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden's vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.