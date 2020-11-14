My wife is not pregnant

My wife and I have been married for about four years without any child. We have been living and praying together ever since but she is yet to get pregnant. Please, let me know what is wrong with her.

Emeka (by SMS)

It takes a man and a woman to get pregnant. Therefore, the reason for the delay in your wife getting pregnant could come from both of you. Although you claimed to have been living together since then, regularity of sexual intercourse at the appropriate time for conception is also important before you can complain of a delay in getting pregnant. All the same, I will advise that both of you should see a medical doctor for a proper medical check- up.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.N170 fuel price wicked

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.N170 fuel price wicked

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.N170 fuel price wicked

Kamala Harris Becomes America’s First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Biden’s vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office.N170 fuel price wicked